iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 22,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 47,776 shares.The stock last traded at $284.18 and had previously closed at $284.16.
iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.86.
Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF are going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF
About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF
iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).
