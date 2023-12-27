iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 22,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 47,776 shares.The stock last traded at $284.18 and had previously closed at $284.16.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.86.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF are going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 773.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.