GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Sees Large Volume Increase

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 267,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 684,879 shares.The stock last traded at $16.59 and had previously closed at $16.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $712.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.37.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $178.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $9,634,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

