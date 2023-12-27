Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to Issue $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a payout ratio of 92.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.8%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

WASH stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 17,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,921. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a market cap of $574.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after acquiring an additional 37,258 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WASH. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

