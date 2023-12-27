iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 852,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,767,525 shares.The stock last traded at $53.76 and had previously closed at $53.79.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.18.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.