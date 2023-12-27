Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,041,405 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 426,147 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GRCL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gracell Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of -0.77.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 10,881,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,717 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,153,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 1,190,807 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $4,391,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 584,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,760,000.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

