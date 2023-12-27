iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 70,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 191,173 shares.The stock last traded at $86.03 and had previously closed at $85.94.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average is $83.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Healthcare ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth $686,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,838,000 after purchasing an additional 113,286 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

