Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

Pegasystems has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pegasystems to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Pegasystems Stock Down 1.5 %

PEGA stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $49.36. 25,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,818. Pegasystems has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. Pegasystems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $334.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEGA. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $52,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,873.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $52,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,873.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $42,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,571 shares of company stock worth $393,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 109.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 387.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

