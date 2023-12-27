Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,945,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 3,413,630 shares.The stock last traded at $11.87 and had previously closed at $10.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALT. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $593.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.02.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,344,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 38,323 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Altimmune by 153.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 445,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 269,676 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

