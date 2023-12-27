Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 254,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 578,286 shares.The stock last traded at $18.17 and had previously closed at $17.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Ramaco Resources

In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 93,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $1,517,770.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,090,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,688,380.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 93,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $1,517,770.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,090,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,688,380.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $805,380.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 737,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,422,983.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,626,787 shares of company stock valued at $27,908,729. 45.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.