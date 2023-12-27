Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 412,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 1,014,700 shares.The stock last traded at $30.42 and had previously closed at $29.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,781 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,094,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,374,000 after buying an additional 1,216,215 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,087,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,401,000 after buying an additional 1,121,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after acquiring an additional 927,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

