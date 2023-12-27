Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 541,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 721,759 shares.The stock last traded at $4.30 and had previously closed at $4.20.

Wheels Up Experience Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 315.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

About Wheels Up Experience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 940.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 472,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 427,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.