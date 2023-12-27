Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 541,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 721,759 shares.The stock last traded at $4.30 and had previously closed at $4.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 315.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -12.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.
