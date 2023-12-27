iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Position Decreased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 74,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.38. 39,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,999. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.53 and a fifty-two week high of $224.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.62.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

