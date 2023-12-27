iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Gap Down to $26.55

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.55, but opened at $25.87. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF shares last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 30,377 shares trading hands.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $658.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $5,648,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $572,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,960,000.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

