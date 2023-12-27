John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Down to $33.41

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.41, but opened at $32.49. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.54.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is -66.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

