Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Shares Gap Down to $7.78

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.78, but opened at $7.54. Acelyrin shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 32,043 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.40). On average, research analysts expect that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,487,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth $1,848,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Acelyrin during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Acelyrin in the second quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

