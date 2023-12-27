Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $7.06. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 9,199,693 shares trading hands.
Several other research firms also recently commented on IOVA. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.36.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.
