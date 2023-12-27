Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $7.06. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 9,199,693 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IOVA. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.36.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

