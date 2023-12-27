Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,541. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

