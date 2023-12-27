D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Up to $1.61

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.65. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 66,913 shares.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

