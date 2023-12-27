DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $8.06

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $8.28. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 97,712 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,546.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.