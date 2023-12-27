Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Shares Gap Down to $114.20

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $114.20, but opened at $110.01. Jin Medical International shares last traded at $116.70, with a volume of 7,756 shares traded.
Jin Medical International Stock Up 13.8 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27.
Jin Medical International Company Profile
Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.
