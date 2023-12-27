Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 3.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSJR stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 18,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,068. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $22.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1274 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.