Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 19,206 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,206 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $164,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.21. 20,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,520. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $23.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1381 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

