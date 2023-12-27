Advisory Alpha LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 51.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 354,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 120,212 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 58,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 23,328 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 221,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,228 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 128,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,992. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.