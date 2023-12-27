Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,523 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000.

Shares of PJUL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 148,471 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

