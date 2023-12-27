Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 906.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,433 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 74,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 66,762 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $311,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.82. 391,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $286.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

