Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,252,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,150 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 1.13% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $40,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after acquiring an additional 140,076,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,742 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,716,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $27,853,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $28,087,000.

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 45,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,915. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

