Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 24,064 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,064 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $9,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 498,456 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,148.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 373,047 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,442,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,357,000 after purchasing an additional 262,194 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,979,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,526,000 after buying an additional 226,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.92. 196,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,848. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $52.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

