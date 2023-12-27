Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,843. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $1.3568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.79%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

