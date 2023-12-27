Lam Group Inc. Has $451,000 Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Lam Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 454,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period.

DFSD traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 49,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,244. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.04 and a 12 month high of $47.09.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

