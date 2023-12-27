Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,636 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 1.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $100,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,211,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,805,000 after buying an additional 940,800 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,557,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $10,452,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.77. 40,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,811. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $76.05.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

