Lam Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Lam Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,572,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,851,000 after buying an additional 6,080,665 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 504.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 604,432 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,762,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 917,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 442,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,068,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 44,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,931. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

