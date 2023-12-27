Elastos (ELA) Price Reaches $4.21 on Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $4.21 or 0.00009801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elastos has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $85.66 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

