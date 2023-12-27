Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires Shares of 59,878 JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned 0.70% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:BBHY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 26,473 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.35.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2661 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.