Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,309 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned 0.09% of PPL worth $15,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PPL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PPL by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in PPL by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Shares of PPL remained flat at $26.98 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,787. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

