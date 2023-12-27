Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,417,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 653,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,614. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.46.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

