Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $7.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
BIV stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.45. The company had a trading volume of 203,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,852. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
