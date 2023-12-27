Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 4,734 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $20,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,136,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.73. The stock had a trading volume of 25,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,252. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

