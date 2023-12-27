Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $17.15 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,329 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 1.7% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.68. 360,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Bank of America upped their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.52.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

