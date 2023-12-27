Sourceless (STR) Trading 9.6% Lower This Week

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $189.96 million and $12,965.46 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022348 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,003.32 or 1.00107466 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012164 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010796 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.04 or 0.00186334 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00905 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $12,870.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

