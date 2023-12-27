Cronos Market Capitalization Achieves $2.51 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.51 billion and $14.75 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00100694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00027853 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00020829 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.