7,625 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Bought by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,625 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advocate Group LLC increased its position in Masco by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 173.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 50,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.31. The company had a trading volume of 109,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $69.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

