SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WTRG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.51. 142,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,328. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $49.28.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.