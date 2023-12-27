SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $495,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBO & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in 3M by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.
Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $108.13. 381,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,079. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.42.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
