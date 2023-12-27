SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after acquiring an additional 923,864 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1,285.6% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 974,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,261,000 after acquiring an additional 903,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock remained flat at $56.28 on Wednesday. 148,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $77.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

