SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $613,000 Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 13.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.66.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MRO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,766,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.