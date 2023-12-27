SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Main Street Capital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.28. 105,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,897. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $43.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 81.59%. The firm had revenue of $123.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.09%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.