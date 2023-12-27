SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,400 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.79. The company had a trading volume of 65,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $121.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.69. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

