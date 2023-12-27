SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 476.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NSC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.00. 49,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $260.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.54.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

