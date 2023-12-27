BitTorrent-New Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $38.77 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002533 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002139 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002716 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002133 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

