MUSE ENT NFT Price Hits $0.0419 on Exchanges (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $37.75 million and approximately $278.92 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.04191947 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $278.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

